“Those levels na wash,” — Cynthia Morgan clears air on her rift with Davido

Nigerian singer and rapper, Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan, aka, Cynthia Morgan, has thrown shade at Afrobeat singer, Davido.

The singer during a question and answer session on Instagram cleared the air about, Davido’s promise to help her music in 2020.

A fan asked what issues she had with the billionaire singer, and she stated that all the promises Davido made were not fulfilled.

According to her, she tagged along when he reached out to her, but she later discovered all were lies.

Recall Cynthia berated Davido during his birthday fundraiser where he asked his true friends to give him one million nairas each, and the turnout was massive.

The singer has now described Davido’s help as audio. According to her, all those levels are washed.

Her words,

“Omo all those levels na wash. I tried to give it a benefit of the doubt, played along to make them no talk say I too get pride, but in the end, I was right!! I hope we are done with this particular question, since 2020!! Make una let me rest o.

