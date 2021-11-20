“Time has vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had” — Reno Omokri to Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 64

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has congratulated the former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, as he becomes a year older.

Reno Omokri showered praises on Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 64 years old. He also stated that time has proven that Goodluck Jonathan is the best President Nigeria has ever had.

Reno went further and dedicated a length statement to Goodluck Jonathan. He noted that Nigeria had the largest economy and one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa during Jonathan’s tenure.

Read his full post below,

“Happy birthday former President Jonathan. They say time is the great vindicator, and time has indeed vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had. Under you, Nigeria became the largest economy in Africa and the third fastest-growing economy in the world.

You are not from Northern Nigeria, but no one ever showed actionable concern for the Northern almajiri, as you did. You built 165 schools tailor-designed for them and introduced the E-wallet system of fertilizer distribution and financial support to peasant farmers, mostly of Northern origin, and changed their fortunes for the better.

You gave the Southeast their first and only international airport and took steps to address the marginalization of the Southeast by making an Igbo man the Chief of Army Staff.

You built the single largest infrastructure in Nigeria, the 187 kilometers high-speed Abuja-Kaduna railway, and thanks to your leadership, no Nigerian state is today without a Federal University.

You were the first Nigerian leader in 36 years to reduce hunger, according to the International Food Policy Research Institute, for which you received an award from the Food and Agricultural Organisation.

You demonstrated that you are a good judge of character, as your former ministers now head the World Trade Organisation, the African Development Bank, the Global Alliance for Affordable Internet, while another is currently Global Director for Health, Nutrition, and Population at the World Bank Group.

In Africa, you are now a colossal figure, due to the way and manner you handled the aftermath of the 2015 Nigerian Presidential elections.

Since leaving the Presidency, you have used your influence to make Africa and the world a better and more stable place. Because of you, there is peace in Mali, and you deepened democracy in Tanzania, Mozambique, South Africa, and other places.

May God bless you forever for what you did for Nigeria, Africa, and the Black Race. Happy 64th birthday Dr. Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan.”