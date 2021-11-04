Tiwa Savage Purchase Diamond Necklace And Customized Pendant Worth #41 Million

Talented Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage, has made the news again, however good reasons. The wealthy musician recently acquired for herself a necklace and customized pendants worth millions of naira.

The songstress spent $100,000 on diamond necklace and ring with a purple customized pendants which has name, “Savage” written in bold letters.

Tiwa recently visited the popular US-based jewelery store, Ice Box, and bought the fortune there.

The jewellery store also shared clips of Tiwa’ diamond pieces on their social media platform. Tiwa no doubt is a queen as she fondly called.

Her new acquisition comes few weeks after her sex tape leaked online. Tiwa however didn’t allow the sex tape scandal to put her down.This is so as she spoil herself with her money.

Watch video of the diamond pieces and customized pendants below: