TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with…

Maria shocks fans as she finally opens up on who her real…

Tiwa Savage Purchase Diamond Necklace And Customized Pendant Worth #41 Million

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Talented Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage, has made the news again, however good reasons. The wealthy musician recently acquired for herself a necklace and customized pendants worth millions of naira.

The songstress spent $100,000 on diamond necklace and ring with a purple customized pendants which has name, “Savage” written in bold letters.

Tiwa recently visited the popular US-based jewelery store, Ice Box, and bought the fortune there.

READ ALSO

I have not heard anyone asking for the blackmailer –…

Tiwa Savage reacts as lady draws tattoo of her face on her…

The jewellery store also shared clips of Tiwa’ diamond pieces on their social media platform. Tiwa no doubt is a queen as she fondly called.

Her new acquisition comes few weeks after her sex tape leaked online. Tiwa however didn’t allow the sex tape scandal to put her down.This is so as she spoil herself with her money.

Watch video of the diamond pieces and customized pendants below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina Daniels cries out…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with Jaruma and another…

Maria shocks fans as she finally opens up on who her real ‘baby’ is…

BBNaija’s Maria called out again for allegedly trying to snatch a Senator…

Soldier Allegedly Absconds With PoS Operator’s N100,000, After Showing Fake…

“I feel sad, angry and upset” – Janemena goes emotional as she…

Bride-to-be who once dated a married man and wrecked his home, cries out as his…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Tiwa Savage Purchase Diamond Necklace And Customized Pendant Worth #41 Million

“Giving to the poor makes Jesus happy” – Uche Maduagwu advise…

“The least I spray in a party is #3million” – Bobrisky brags

BB Naija: Dorathy steps out in style for 26th Birthday

Blessing Okoro announces she’s pregnant, says she can’t hide it…

Billionaire Obi Cubana’s phones reportedly seized, as he lands in more trouble…

Video of Nkechi Blessing Sunday licking her man’s toes sparks reactions…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More