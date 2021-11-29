Nigerians have expressed their pride in the Nigerian music growth as Wizkid 02 concert in London takes the world by storm.

Multiple award-winning music superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, organised a “Made in Lagos” concert live at London’s 02 Arena as part of his tour.

The show took the world by storm on Sunday night as thousands of people trooped to the former Millennium Dome to watch Wizkid perform on the first night.

The excitement increased when the other invited artistes came onstage to perform. These artistes include Tems, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ella Mai, Skepta, DJ Tunez and a host of others.

This has generated a lot of positive vibes among Nigerians who are praising the growth of Nigerian music industry.

“Nah but honestly I’m so happy for Wizkid and Afro beats in general….to sell out O2 three times is a huge accomplishment to the absolute,” Habkat tweeted.

“I honestly don’t think we know how HUGE this is for Nigeria/the music industry-This is too dope!!!! See crowd!!!! This gives me so much joy,” Diji Aderogba, Nigerian film director, tweeted.