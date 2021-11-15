Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her during live video, leaves her with injuries

Nollywood actress, Tonto Charity Dikeh has cried out after her pet dog “sexually” molested her while on live video.

The controversial actress was making a live video with her dog and son, when her dog jumped on her and spoilt her with kisses.

Reacting to this, Tonto Dikeh screamed on the live video, while lamenting about the kiss.

She told her dog that she would arrest it for “sexually molesting” her and kissing her without her permission.

She also showed off the injuries which she sustained following the alleged sxxual assault.

“I cannot have this. This dog has sexually assaulted me. You kissed me without my permission. That’s sexual assault. I will have you arrested. You don’t know me. And you don’t know who I know in this country”, Tonto ranted.

