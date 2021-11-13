Tuface Idibia reacts after his wife, Annie apologized to him for calling him out and ‘disrespecting’ his entire family

Tuface Idibia has reacted after his wife, Annie Idibia apologized to him for calling him out and ‘disrespecting’ his family.

Tuface Idibia apparently let everything slide, as he wished her a happy birthday via his official Instagram page.

Recall, weeks ago, Annie called out 2baba alleging that he’s cheating on her with his babymama, Pero Adeniyi.

She also dragged his brother who didn’t hesitate to tag her a bad wife, as they both clashed on Instagram.

However, as she clocks a new age today, Annie Idibia shared a heartfelt apology message to her husband, his entire family and everyone else she offended and let down through her actions.

In her words;

“It’s A Brand New Chapter For Me …

And Would really Love To Start It On A Clean Slate . 🙏🏽This Year Has Been A lot …Soooo Much Blessings And Pain. My Hands Are Shaking As I Type This ….

I Let A lot Of pple down ..Especially The Pple Close To Me… The Last 10Weeks Have Been The Worst Of My ENTIRE Life , Yes The Worst Since I Was Born … I have Gone From Being So Angry To being So Broken And Back To Anger ..

And Then Sadly ,Which I Am Ashamed To Admit – Suicidal! I Have Acted So Badly In A Way I Am Not Proud Of, I Allowed My Emotions Cloud Me. I Allowed My Emotions To Lead Me Into Making Bad decisions, Allowed My Anger n Emotions,To Make Me Act On Something That’s Wasn’t True Cos I Was Kept In Dark!

Instead Of Remaining Calm .. Before Acting … 💔 I Want to Apologize To My Husband , Inno .. I Am So Sorry I Threw You Out There Like I Did , (so unwise ) That Isn’t The Kind Of Woman You Married, Totally Sorry For all the Mental Stress And Heart Break It Caused You, So Sorry I Put Both Our Families Out There I, The Way I Did💔

I still Bi Your Smallie oo* To My Beautiful Mothers .. My Amazing Mother And My Beautiful Mother In- Law .. I am Sooo Sorry I Let Both Of You down .. No Mother Should Go Through The Kind Of Pain That You Both Felt .. I Am Really Sorry 🙏🏽🙏🏽(I am still your baby) I am Far From Perfect, But I Have Decide To Choose Peace . And I Wanna Do Better, Given The Chance.

To Both My Families- The Macaulays And The Idibias, I Am Sorry For All The Pain And Disrespect Towards Both Familes… Pls Forgive Me .Una No Fit Throw Way Una Pikin ooo🙏🏽To all my 7.1 Plus Family out here .. Thank you for still standing n supporting me and my brand 🙏🏽

To All the brands That are working with us – thank you for still sticking with your NKOYO ooo.. To The ones We Are In Talks With , I appreciate🙏🏽

To My Big Brother And Friend @efeomorogbe I Am So Sorry. To My Manager- @phadekemi Thank you for your patience n for sticking by

To My “Online Inlaws “Wey I carry my Mata come give – thanks for all D love,D bashing n rebuking I have learnt ooo.. I No go do am again o. All I wan 4 my bday is PEACE. Annie Macaulay Idibia.”

Checkout Tuface Idibia’s birthday wish to his wife below;