“Twitter ban made many small scale business crash” – Taooma reacts after a visit to the vice president

Popular Nigerian comedian, Maryam Akpaogbi, better known as Taooma has pleaded with the presidency to remove the unconditional ban on Twitter in Nigeria.

Taooma who paid a visit to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in the company of other comedians on Wednesday urged the presidency to remove the ban Twitter because of its effect on businesses in the country.

The comedian who is known for her comic skit, shared clips of her visit to the vice president on her social media page. According to her Twitter ban has made a lot of small scale businesses crash. She also stated that the youths are affected because many people make their living on the micro-blogging site.

Recall that Twitter was banned in Nigeria after Twitter Inc took down a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari, which was considered an hate speech.This made the presidency ban Twitter in Nigeria.

Taaoma in company of other comedians have therefore pleaded with the presidency to lift the ban.

She also urged the presidency to check police brutality. She however advised youths to get their permanent voters card ahead of the 2023 general elections.

