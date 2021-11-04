TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with…

BBNaija’s Maria called out again for allegedly trying to…

“Twitter ban made many small scale business crash” – Taooma reacts after a visit to the vice president

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Popular Nigerian comedian, Maryam Akpaogbi, better known as Taooma has pleaded with the presidency to remove the unconditional ban on Twitter in Nigeria.

Taooma who paid a visit to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in the company of other comedians on Wednesday urged the presidency to remove the ban Twitter because of its effect on businesses in the country.

The comedian who is known for her comic skit, shared clips of her visit to the vice president on her social media page. According to her Twitter ban has made a lot of small scale businesses crash. She also stated that the youths are affected because many people make their living on the micro-blogging site.

READ ALSO

‘He has impressed me and i will vote for him’…

FG initiates process to ban Medical doctors from engaging in…

Recall that Twitter was banned in Nigeria after Twitter Inc took down a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari, which was considered an hate speech.This made the presidency ban Twitter in Nigeria.

Taaoma in company of other comedians have therefore pleaded with the presidency to  lift the ban.

She also urged the presidency to check police brutality. She however advised youths to get their permanent voters card ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Read her post below:

Her words
Her words
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina Daniels cries out…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with Jaruma and another…

BBNaija’s Maria called out again for allegedly trying to snatch a Senator…

Soldier Allegedly Absconds With PoS Operator’s N100,000, After Showing Fake…

Cute Moment Nigerian Minister Walked His Twin Daughters Down The Aisle In…

Maria shocks fans as she finally opens up on who her real ‘baby’ is…

BB Naija: Blogger slam Liquorose for hiding her child from the public

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I feel sad, angry and upset” – Janemena goes emotional as she…

“Twitter ban made many small scale business crash” – Taooma…

“We needed to loose each other, to know that we needed each other”…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with Jaruma and another…

Wizkid and Tems Receives 5 Nominations At Soul Train Awards

Maria shocks fans as she finally opens up on who her real ‘baby’ is…

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina Daniels cries out…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More