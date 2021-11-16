Unilorin expels final year student who beat up his female lecturer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media dramaNews
By Adebimpe

The University of Ilorin has expelled a final year student of the institution, Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa after he assaulted a female lecturer, Mrs Zakariyya.

Salaudeen who is popularly known on campus as Captain Walz was a student of the Microbiology department and in his final year before his expulsion.

Captain Walz,  beat up his lecturer, on Thursday, November 11, 2021. He beat the female lecturer because she refused to wave his SIWES scheme which he skipped for unknown reasons.

Following his uncultured act, he was made to face the Student Disciplinary Committee on Monday, November 15, 2021.

After facing the Student Disciplinary Committee, he was expelled by the institution.

This was disclosed,  in a statement released by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun.

He was however given 48 days ultimatum to appeal to the Vice-chancellor against the school’s verdict if he is dissatisfied with their decision.

Mr Akogun also stated that Salaudeen has been handed over to the police.

“Salaudeen has since been handed over to the police for further necessary action,” Akogun added.

Salaudeen’s expulsion letter,

“You will recall that you appeared before the Student Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to defend yourself in respect of an allegation of misconduct leveled against you.

“After due consideration of all evidence before it, the Committee was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the allegation of misconduct has been established against you. It has accordingly recommended to the Vice-Chancellor, who in the exercise of the power conferred on him, has directed that you Salaudeen, Waliu Aanuoluwa be expelled from the University,

“Accordingly, you are hereby expelled from the University with immediate effect. You are required to submit forthwith, all University property in your custody including your Student Identity Card to the Dean of Student Affairs or his representative and keep off the campus.

“In case you are dissatisfied with this decision, you are free to appeal to the University Council through the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences to the Vice-Chancellor within forty-eight (48) days of the date of this letter.”

