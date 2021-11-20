Fan Draws A Live Portrait Picture Of Whitemoney And Present It To Him

Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Whitemoney, no doubt enjoy loyalty from his fans. Another of his fans, Kingsley, an architect in IMT Enugu, has shown him love.

The architect who is a student in IMT Enugu, is known for his great skill in drawing portrait pictures of human beings.

He drew Whitemoney’s portrait pictures, and framed his picture. Kingsley who drew the live portrait of the reality tv star, presented it to him.

This same Kingsley earlier drew season 5 Big Brother Naija star, Ozo, last year. The artist has shown much love to Whitemoney by drawing his live portrait and which he also presented to him.

The reality tv star could not hide his joy as he admired the portrait picture which was a perfectly finished artwork.