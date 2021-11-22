Veteran Nollywood comic actor, Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe, has unfortunately passed on at the age of 67.

One of his daughters, Adesola Omidina took to social media to announce his demise while describing him as a ‘legend’ and a ‘rare gem’.

She said:

“This is to announce the sudden death of my father, Babatunde Omidina, the legend and rare gem, Baba Suwe on November 11, 2021. Details and other arrangements will be announced shortly.”

Baba Suwe began acting in 1971 but rose to stardom after he featured in a movie titled, Omolasan. He became more popular following his role in Iru Esin, produced by Olaiya Igwe in 1997.

Prior to his death, Baba Suwe suffered poor health in 2018, which made Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to donate funds for his medical treatment abroad.