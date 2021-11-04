Video of Nkechi Blessing Sunday licking her man’s toes sparks reactions…

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has sparked reactions after sharing a video of herself and her man, Opeyemi Falegan.

The actress who recently travelled abroad to meet her politician lover, shared a video of herself sucking his toes.

This comes shortly after she flooded her Instagram page with loved-up photos of them together, as she sang his praises.

“I was going to write an epistle, But then again I realized Instagram didn’t bring us together😊 So I will rather say it to you directly. But still here is to wishing you Nothing but the absolute Best my King❤️ thank you for staying True to what we share and loving Dis stubborn Girl unconditionally”, she wrote.

Watch the video she shared below;