“We needed to loose each other, to know that we needed each other” – Lyta’s baby mama, speaks about their relationship

Kemi Ayorinde, a babymama to one of Nigeria’ fast-rising musician Lyta, has revealed her relationship status with her baby daddy.

Kemi in a series of Instastories said that she and her baby daddy needed to quarrel so as to know how much they need each other.

This the enterpreneur mum said after the long feud between her and her baby daddy was settled which made them recounciled.

Recall that the duo had a feud which made the mother of one call out Lyta on social media, for neglecting his fatherly responsibilities towards his child. She had also accused him of infecting her with a sexually transmitted infection.

The two lovers have now recounciled and they have reignited their love. Thus Kemi wrote that they ‘needed to lose each other to know how much they needed each other’.

“I don’t even know the word to use for it, but all I’m gonna say is we needed to lose each other completely to realize we only ever needed each other”

In another story she thanked him for wiping away her tears and being a father to their son.

See her post below:

Her posts
Her posts

