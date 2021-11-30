TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity Okojie breaks down in…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her…

“We started dating this year” – Lateef Adedimeji opens up on his relationship with Mo Bimpe

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular Movie star, Lateef Adedimeji, has opened up about his romantic relationship with his colleague Adebimpe, as they set to tie the knot.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe
Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe

The actor during an interview with Tribune stated that contrary to speculations that he and Mo Bimpe, have been in love for a long time, they only started dating this year, March 2021.

READ ALSO

“I am old enough to get pregnant, keep ranting”…

Anita Joseph recounts the first day she met her husband, MC…

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe
Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe

According to him, he and Bimpe were platonic friends and were close because of their acting career.

In his words:

“We started dating this year, March to be precise. Those days when people said we were dating, there was nothing like that. People only speculated because we became close and did several jobs together and we became fond of each other. It was not something that we both saw coming. One day, after a lot of back and forth, we sat down and said to ourselves we could make this work if we put our hearts together and show more commitment and love to each other; then we realized that we could not even do away from each other. So, the journey started and we are here today.”

“We have been friends for a while and we both understand ourselves pretty well. As I said, it was not something we both planned; it was just a friendship that we nurtured and paid attention to. We respect each other and what we share and that, for me, is a big attraction, because we are both in the limelight at the moment. So, it is not a function of one attraction; it was a function of different attractions that led us to where we are today. I am happy about this new journey.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity Okojie breaks down in tears over her…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her sugar…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to meet a guy she met…

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

Following Destiny Etiko’s clash with Luchi Donald’s, alleged bad…

Man narrates how a friend who was squatting with him, slept with a girl in his…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“We started dating this year” – Lateef Adedimeji opens up on…

Davido spills condition required for orphans to benefit from N250m donation

What have Simi, and Tiwa done to help female upcoming artistes – Man writes

“I don’t want shine shine dress with brown net”- BB…

“Nigeria is next” – Gay right activist, Visit Alimi rejoices…

“I’m dying in silence” – BBNaija’s Princess raises…

Princess Shyngle shares stunning photos of her mother

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More