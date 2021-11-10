“We’re back to reality” – Regina Daniels shares beautiful photos with her family, as she finally lands in Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shared beautiful photos with her husband, Ned Nwoko and son, Munir Neji Nwoko.

The couple and their son have been abroad for a couple of weeks, having fun and visiting places in Jordan and Dubai.

While in Jordan, Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani broke the news that she had separated from her husband, Ned and would no longer welcome being associated with him.

This was trailed with mixed reactions from Nigerians who claimed Regina Daniels and her mother has a hand in the divorce.

Some people claimed Regina and her mother had ‘colonized’ Ned Nwoko through the use of Jaruma’s kayanmata, an allegation which Regina Daniels quickly debunked via her official Instagram page.

However, after several weeks of their vacation, the Nwokos have finally arrived in Nigeria and are now ‘back to reality’.

See more photos of the family below;