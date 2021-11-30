“What do you want to do with my a$$?” – Chat between Neo and Vee surfaces

The recent long distance between the two reality stars, Neo and Vee, has resulted in a steamy flirting between the both of them on Twitter.

Neo, the former BBN housemate of season 5, first expressed his longing for his girlfriend who had travelled to United Kingdom.

“Girl bring your ass back there already,” he tweeted.

His girlfriend, Vee, took cue from him and tweeted back in a similarly flirtatious manner.

“What you gonna do to it when I get back?” she asked on the bird app.

Neo and Vee have been lovers since their journey in Big Brother’s house. While some fans thought their love would not last after the house, the lovers have continued to shock everyone with their lasting relationship.