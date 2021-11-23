“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake” – Nigerians drag Mercy Eke over new video
Nigerians have dragged former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke over a new video which she shared on Instagram.
The ex BBNaija housemate cum entrepreneur shared a video of herself vibing to a song, and her fans couldn’t stop talking about her new look.
They alleged that the BBNaija star underwent a surgical procedure on her face, claiming that her face now looks “frozen” and “stiff” even when she smiles.
Purple Aura wrote;
“Botox. The face is frozen even when she smiles”.
Azike_Ngozi wrote;
“Mercy what have you done to your face again babym. I don’t like your chick bone”.
Becca wrote;
“Social media wahala. Hope this surgery won’t destroy her face later on. Pretty Mercy now changing to Bobrisky will be dangerous”.
