“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake” – Nigerians drag Mercy Eke over new video

Nigerians have dragged former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke over a new video which she shared on Instagram.

The ex BBNaija housemate cum entrepreneur shared a video of herself vibing to a song, and her fans couldn’t stop talking about her new look.

They alleged that the BBNaija star underwent a surgical procedure on her face, claiming that her face now looks “frozen” and “stiff” even when she smiles.

Purple Aura wrote;

“Botox. The face is frozen even when she smiles”.

Azike_Ngozi wrote;

“Mercy what have you done to your face again babym. I don’t like your chick bone”.

Becca wrote;

“Social media wahala. Hope this surgery won’t destroy her face later on. Pretty Mercy now changing to Bobrisky will be dangerous”.