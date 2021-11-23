TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me…

Ebonyi state Professor arrested for defiling gateman’s…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake” – Nigerians drag Mercy Eke over new video

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerians have dragged former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke over a new video which she shared on Instagram.

The ex BBNaija housemate cum entrepreneur shared a video of herself vibing to a song, and her fans couldn’t stop talking about her new look.

READ ALSO

Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to…

Angel, Mercy Eke, others grace Khloe’s 28th birthday…

They alleged that the BBNaija star underwent a surgical procedure on her face, claiming that her face now looks “frozen” and “stiff” even when she smiles.

Purple Aura wrote;
“Botox. The face is frozen even when she smiles”.

Azike_Ngozi wrote;
“Mercy what have you done to your face again babym. I don’t like your chick bone”.

Becca wrote;
“Social media wahala. Hope this surgery won’t destroy her face later on. Pretty Mercy now changing to Bobrisky will be dangerous”.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim congratulates Laycon…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me when I was…

Ebonyi state Professor arrested for defiling gateman’s 12-year-old…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake”…

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband massaging and…

Toyin Abraham and her husband go romantic at Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s 1…

Actress Iyabo Ojo Slays In 5 different outfits at her mother’s one year…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Excitement As Wizkid Bags Two Grammy Nominations (See full list of nominees)

“Divorce is allowed in the bible” – Daddy Freeze reacts to…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake”…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me when I was…

Man applauds Joke Silva over her love for husband, Olu Jacobs’ despite his…

“If I shit my husband go chop am” – Toyin Lawani reacts to…

Mother-in-law falls in love with daughter’s husband during omugwo, gets…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More