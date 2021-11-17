“What is happening, guys who use to call me bado now call me babygirl”, Eniola Badmus reacts as she loses weight

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus, has got her fans surprised at her sudden loss in weight. The chubby actress has drastically reduced in weight, and this has got her fans reacting.

This is coming after the actress flaunted her newly slim body after shedding 25kg off her body weight.

Eniola Badmus who is popularly called, ‘badosky’, because of her chubby weight, has reduced in size.

She showed off her new body, though she did not disclose her weight loss procedure to her fans.

As a result of her new shape her friends and followers have start singing her praises because of her smart new look.

In reaction to this Eniola Badmus has expressed shock at how her male friends who used to call her Badoo but now call her a baby girl.

She wrote:

Abeg Wetin Dey happen oo Almost all my guys that use to call me BADDO are now calling me baby gurl”.

See below,