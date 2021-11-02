TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after…

“What is the problem with me?” – Lady laments after finding out that her crush is a taxi driver

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified on Twitter as @AsiMthembu has lamented on social media after finding out that her crush is a taxi driver.

Sharing her story via Twitter, she disclosed how she has been crushing on the guy for a while, only to find out that he drives taxi for a living.

READ ALSO

Lady shares her experience as a customer care representative

I put my faith to work- Nigerian lady says as she graduate…

@AsiMthembu wrote;

”My life is so boring my crush is a f*cking taxi driver… What is the problem with me. I am not trying to build a man here. So how do I approach this matter?”

Reacting to this, @Spiritedsoul9 wrote;

“He doesn’t bite. Find the story behind him being a taxi driver, you might be shocked he’s actually “achieved” more than you “assume” based on his current job. Just maybe, don’t judge him harshly yet”

@kool_kaptain;
“My dad went from a taxi driver to a taxi boss. As a smart lady like you, you can help him rethink his life and plans. My mom did that and we came out fine”

@Original_Stan;
“I’m failing to understand whats wrong with being a taxi driver. People are going to miss out on really good men because of this… N you might find out that, its only temporary, this is why “Acrimony ” was such a hit”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with Prince…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after several months of…

Cheat on me with sense and use protection — Actress Moyo Lawal warns future…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

Lady whose helper located her when she was bartending at 9, graduates from…

Davido and Chioma follow each other on Instagram after many months of separation

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

5 Nigerian women who are working to make changes in Nigerian society

“What is the problem with me?” – Lady laments after finding…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of “family” house…

Man narrates how he was forcefully taken to hospital after crossing the road…

Stop complaining about challenges and move on — Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

Ikoyi-Building Collapse: Boy survives after jumping from the Storey building…

How I perform ‘ritual” with a man every first day of the month, to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More