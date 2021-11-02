“What is the problem with me?” – Lady laments after finding out that her crush is a taxi driver

A lady identified on Twitter as @AsiMthembu has lamented on social media after finding out that her crush is a taxi driver.

Sharing her story via Twitter, she disclosed how she has been crushing on the guy for a while, only to find out that he drives taxi for a living.

@AsiMthembu wrote;

”My life is so boring my crush is a f*cking taxi driver… What is the problem with me. I am not trying to build a man here. So how do I approach this matter?”

Reacting to this, @Spiritedsoul9 wrote;

“He doesn’t bite. Find the story behind him being a taxi driver, you might be shocked he’s actually “achieved” more than you “assume” based on his current job. Just maybe, don’t judge him harshly yet”

@kool_kaptain;

“My dad went from a taxi driver to a taxi boss. As a smart lady like you, you can help him rethink his life and plans. My mom did that and we came out fine”

@Original_Stan;

“I’m failing to understand whats wrong with being a taxi driver. People are going to miss out on really good men because of this… N you might find out that, its only temporary, this is why “Acrimony ” was such a hit”