TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced…

BBNaija’s Maria called out again for allegedly trying to…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of…

Where there is no regulation, there will be abuse – Actress Etinosa, lament over lack sanctions in the movie industry

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has said that the entertainment industry should be regulated. The actress stated that this will stop abuse.

The actress stated that like other profession the entertainment industry should be regulated. This she said will prevent members from displaying characters that will abuse the profession.

Her post read in part:

READ ALSO

I have not heard anyone asking for the blackmailer –…

Actress, Etinosa becomes a landlady in Lagos as she splashes…

“When there is no regulation in a thing, abuse is imminent. When the government or a governing body, tries to regulate a thing, uneducated people fight assuming that it means activities are about to be clamped but no. Regulations are for the good of every practitioner. I am talking about this ‘Influencer’ ‘actress’ mess. I feel just like Engineering/law/medicine/ and other regulated professions/sector/industry, the entertainment sector should be regulated. Structured, organized and then regulated”.

Etinosa who took to her Iñstastory stated that members should be properly trained and educated on the ethics of the acting profession.

See her post below:

Her post

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced Ned Nwoko

BBNaija’s Maria called out again for allegedly trying to snatch a Senator…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of “family” house…

Lady shares her husband’s success story, as she narrates how she stayed…

Cute Moment Nigerian Minister Walked His Twin Daughters Down The Aisle In…

Bobrisky’s ex PA, Oye Kyme reveals the message Bobrisky sent to her (Screenshot)

Ikoyi-Building Collapse: Boy survives after jumping from the Storey building…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Where there is no regulation, there will be abuse – Actress Etinosa,…

“Happy birthday to the queen of my life”, Gedoni eulogize his wife…

“This one restrict airflow” – Eniola Badmus overjoyed as she receives #10…

BB Naija: Blogger slam Liquorose for hiding her child from the public

A Nigerian mum registers her displeasure after her son become a crossdresser

“My sister is living my dream” – Laura Ikeji says, as she…

“You can’t deny the grace over my life” – Toke Makinwa…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More