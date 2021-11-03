Where there is no regulation, there will be abuse – Actress Etinosa, lament over lack sanctions in the movie industry

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has said that the entertainment industry should be regulated. The actress stated that this will stop abuse.

The actress stated that like other profession the entertainment industry should be regulated. This she said will prevent members from displaying characters that will abuse the profession.

Her post read in part:

“When there is no regulation in a thing, abuse is imminent. When the government or a governing body, tries to regulate a thing, uneducated people fight assuming that it means activities are about to be clamped but no. Regulations are for the good of every practitioner. I am talking about this ‘Influencer’ ‘actress’ mess. I feel just like Engineering/law/medicine/ and other regulated professions/sector/industry, the entertainment sector should be regulated. Structured, organized and then regulated”.

Etinosa who took to her Iñstastory stated that members should be properly trained and educated on the ethics of the acting profession.

See her post below: