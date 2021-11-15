Whitemoney becomes Gotv ambassador, to unveil his own show

Big Brother Naija star, Hazel Onyeze, better known as Whitemoney, has been announced as the new brand ambassador for GOtv.

This was disclosed by the CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe on Monday during a press conference. He stated that the reality tv star has been signed in as the new brand ambassador of Gotv.

Whitemoney who won season 6 of the Big Brother Naija show was announced on Monday, November 15 as the latest brand ambassador of Gotv.

While speaking at the event, the CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, stated that Gotv is excited to have Whitemoney on board.

His words: “GOtv has been around for 10 years and this year is a big landmark for us; we are excited to have Whitemoney on this landmark. We are also happy to continue to grow the Nigerian entertainment scene”.

Whitemoney while reacting to the multimillionaire deal, could not hide his joy. He expressed his excitement at how people want to work with his brand.

He also stated that the signing is the biggest ambassadorial deal he has signed since the end of the show.

“I’m so excited that me a street boy is here today and people are aligning with the Whitemoney brand. It is big bragging rights for my fans. This is my first big signing asides from other endorsements. I am proud to be part of the family. Anywhere I mess up please call me to order because I am part of something big now”, Whitemoney said.

He also added that he went to the reality tv show broke and came back a millionaire. “Whitemoney in the house was broke, but the Whitemoney today is a millionaire.”

The Multichoice head of content, West Africa, Busola Tejumola also stated that the ambassadorial comes with a package for Whitemoney to launch his reality tv show.

He stated that the reality tv show will premiere in the first quarter of 2022, and will be aired on all DStv, GOtv, and Showmax platforms.

Whitemoney is the first Gotv ambassador to have his own show. The businessman and reality tv star always prove to his fans that the money is white.