Whitemoney goes back to his roots, visits his favorite spot in Enugu to buy roasted yam.(Video)

Big Brother Naija winner, Whitemoney, has once again shown that he belongs to the street.

The season 6 winner of the reality tv show, caused a stir online after he was spotted buying roasted yam from a roadside seller in Enugu, his homeland.

Whitemoney in a viral video making rounds online was spotted at his usual local spot eating roasted yam he bought from his regular roadside seller.

He bought the food and paid the yam seller stacks of N1,000 notes. This surprised onlookers who rallied around him.

In another news, Whitemoney surprised his fans after he pulled off his pair of shoes and gifted a fan at an event in Lagos.

This the reality star and singer did at the DSTV Lagos trade fair experience on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021.

While performing on stage, Whitemoney pulled off his expensive sneakers and gifted one of his fans.

