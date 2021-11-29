Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

Former BBNaija housemate, Khafi has disclosed that she resented her husband, Gedoni after she gave birth to her son.

Speaking on her reason, Khafi said she felt hurt about her husband going out to chill with friends while she just birthed their son.

In her words;

“I won’t lie. The first week or maybe more than that, I actually had a strong resentment to you (Gedoni). I was so hurt that I was doing it all by myself. I was seeing you going out, having drinks with friends and I was just like, I have just given birth and you’re out having drinks with people.

Like it just felt very unfair. I just felt very upset like hey I’ve just given birth and my body feels like I went through a train wreck…do you get what I mean, and my husband is out there living his best life.”