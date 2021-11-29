TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his…

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former BBNaija housemate, Khafi has disclosed that she resented her husband, Gedoni after she gave birth to her son.

Speaking on her reason, Khafi said she felt hurt about her husband going out to chill with friends while she just birthed their son.

In her words;

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Khafi replies lady who called her child…

“They both need tutorials” – Reactions as…

“I won’t lie. The first week or maybe more than that, I actually had a strong resentment to you (Gedoni). I was so hurt that I was doing it all by myself. I was seeing you going out, having drinks with friends and I was just like, I have just given birth and you’re out having drinks with people.

Like it just felt very unfair. I just felt very upset like hey I’ve just given birth and my body feels like I went through a train wreck…do you get what I mean, and my husband is out there living his best life.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video without…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her sugar…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his permission

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

That was madness – Singer, Simi speaks on colleague, Wizkid

Obi Cubana splashes Over N250M on new bulletproof car

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

This my set sha, all of you are full of lies and deceit – BBNaija’s…

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to meet a guy she met…

“It is disrespectful to call people out on social media, when you have…

“You know your boy can never carry last” – Cross brags as he…

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

“This is the life I once prayed for” – Toke Makinwa says as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More