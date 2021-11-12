TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has opened up on her relationship with ex-BBN housemate, Kiddwaya.

In a recent interview, DJ Cuppy said she couldn’t really handle his sudden transition from being her good friend to a famous BBNaija star.

However, she stated that she feels she was too hard on him, and wished she brought her guard down to celebrate with him on his win.

“Kidd is born for this superstar shtt; it freaks me out because Kidd always said he wanted to be famous so I probably should have picked up on that and it’s difficult when you used to be a certain person in the room. I was too hard on him and should’ve celebrated his fame with him,” she said.

