By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed the reason she chose to become a gold digger following several heartbreaks.

According to Tonto, gold digging is the best way to scale heights and achieve massive success.

This is coming after her last relationship with Prince Kpokpogri hit the rocks after they both dragged themselves to filth on social media.

Following her unenviable experiences, Tonto stated that her major focus henceforth is to chase her goals, and at the same time dig the gold of anyone who comes for her.

King Tontolet however, warned against the company of those with little or nothing to offer.

“I AM DIGGING GOLD AND GOALS NOW…Don’t come near me if your gold is weak cause I no pity you I will dig it.. and that of your future!!!

Yes I am a wealthy Gold/Goal Digger,” she wrote.

