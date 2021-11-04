Wizkid and Tems Receives 5 Nominations At Soul Train Awards

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Wizkid better known as star boy and fast-rising singer, Tems have been nominated in 5 different categories at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

Wizkid and Tems following their music collaborations have been nominated together in 5 different categories of awards in the upcoming ‘2021 Soul Train Awards’.

Both singers were nominated in the Song of The Year, Video of The Year, The Ashford, Simpson songwriter’s Award and Best Collaboration category for their hit single, titled “Essence”.

Wizkid bagged a separate nomination for “Album of The Year” for his ‘Made In Lagos’, album. Tems also bagged a separate nomination for the ‘Best New Artist’.

The “Soul Train Music Awards” is an annual music awards which honors African and American musicians.

This year awards is scheduled to hold on 20th November 2021 at the Apollo Theatre, UK. The hosts are Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell.

Wizkid and Tems have rocked the Nigerian music industry this year with their music collaborations. Their collaborations seems to be paying off.

