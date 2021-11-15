TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got…

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised…

Wizkid wins “Best African Act” at MTV EMAs in Hungary

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Ace Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has been honored with an award. The talented singer won for himself an award at the just concluded MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Wizkid won an award for the “Best African Act” at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) event held in Hungary.

However, the singer wasn’t present in person to accept the award. MTV Africa took to its Twitter page and congratulated the award-winning singer.

READ ALSO

Olu Jacobs Steps Out With His Wife, Ajoke Silva, At An Award…

Olamide reacts after being offered huge sum of money to do…

“HUGE congratulations to BIG WIZ @wizkidayo for winning Best African Act! From Lagos to the world”.

This is coming months after Wizkid won the Grammy Awards. The Afrobeat singer has brought home another award.

The singer won the highly coveted “Best African Act” award at the event held at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

This is indeed a celebration galore for Big Wiz, as he is fondly called, as the singer is currently on a tour of his “Made In Lagos” album.

See below:

Wizkid
Wizkid
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her during live…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got electrocuted and died

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised her money…

Excitement as BBNaija star, CeeC announces her wedding date (Video)

“I saw T.B. Joshua and Bishop Idahosa in hellfire crying” –…

Lady narrates how a ‘friend’ she housed for three years, planned with boys to…

“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady says as she finally…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Na so Bobrisky take start o” – Fans react as Bovi rocks wig to an event

Wizkid wins “Best African Act” at MTV EMAs in Hungary

Whitemoney becomes Gotv ambassador, to unveil his own show

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote mourns (Details)

“My hands are shaking, I’m so pissed right now” –…

BBNaija ‘paddies’, Whitemoney and Queen clash on Instagram…

“I saw T.B. Joshua and Bishop Idahosa in hellfire crying” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More