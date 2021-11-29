TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his…

Wizkid’s grand entrance at his sold out ‘Made in Lagos’ concert in O2 Arena, London (video)

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Superstar Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, thrilled his fans with his grand entrance at his ‘Made in Lagos’ concert at O2 Arena, London yesterday night.

Wizkid
Wizkid

The Starboy had his ‘Made in Lagos’ concert at O2 Arena, London on Sunday, November 28, 2021, and he thrilled his massive audience with his unique entrance.

READ ALSO

That was madness – Singer, Simi speaks on colleague,…

“To sell out 02 three times is a big…

His audience who were thrilled with his grand entrance, let out chants hailing the Afrobeat singer.

The concert was sold out, as a massive audience from different races across the world were in attendance as the Starboy performed on stage.

Some Nigerian artists also performed at the concert, this includes Buju, Terms among others.

The night was a colorful event as Wizkid invited popular American singer, Chris Brown on stage to perform.

Wizkid is presently the only African music artiste to sell-out three dates at the London 02 Arena.

Watch video of his grand entrance below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video without…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her sugar…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his permission

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

That was madness – Singer, Simi speaks on colleague, Wizkid

Obi Cubana splashes Over N250M on new bulletproof car

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

This my set sha, all of you are full of lies and deceit – BBNaija’s…

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to meet a guy she met…

“It is disrespectful to call people out on social media, when you have…

“You know your boy can never carry last” – Cross brags as he…

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

“This is the life I once prayed for” – Toke Makinwa says as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More