Wizkid’s grand entrance at his sold out ‘Made in Lagos’ concert in O2 Arena, London (video)

Superstar Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, thrilled his fans with his grand entrance at his ‘Made in Lagos’ concert at O2 Arena, London yesterday night.

The Starboy had his ‘Made in Lagos’ concert at O2 Arena, London on Sunday, November 28, 2021, and he thrilled his massive audience with his unique entrance.

His audience who were thrilled with his grand entrance, let out chants hailing the Afrobeat singer.

The concert was sold out, as a massive audience from different races across the world were in attendance as the Starboy performed on stage.

Some Nigerian artists also performed at the concert, this includes Buju, Terms among others.

The night was a colorful event as Wizkid invited popular American singer, Chris Brown on stage to perform.

Wizkid is presently the only African music artiste to sell-out three dates at the London 02 Arena.

Watch video of his grand entrance below;