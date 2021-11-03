“You can’t deny the grace over my life” – Toke Makinwa says, as she clocks 37

On-air-personality, Toke Makinwa has attributed her success to God’ grace. She said this in celebration of her new age as she clocks 37 year old.

The OAP, took to her Instagram page to celebrate herself said that she found God when she handed everything over to God.

While celebrating her new age, the celebrated OAP reminisced on how tough the last one year has been for her.

According to her, at 36 her life was mentally hard, she evolved and transitioned into a new age .

“36 was especially mentally hard, 36 was a year to shed heavyweight, 36 was a year to evolve, 36 was a year of transitioning from what was to what is to be”.

She added that as she clocked 37 things has been falling in her favour because of God’grace upon her life.

Her post read in part:

“My harvest is here. You all can not deny the grace over my life, looking forward to 37”.

See her post below:

