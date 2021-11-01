“You can’t do ugly things to people and expect a beautiful life” – Annie Idibia

Veteran Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has addressed those who do ugly things to others, and expect to have a beautiful life.

In a recent Instagram post, Annie stated that those who do ugly things to others do not have a beautiful life, rather they end up being unlucky without “grace”.

In her words;

“You can’t do ugly things to people and expect a beautiful life.

Still wondering why things are not falling in place for you? Wondering why you are always unlucky, no grace? Still wondering why you have no job? Still wondering why your account is dry? Then read the above again.

“Me, I am sha blessed!! Grace everywhere I go.. Every door I knock on, the universe Dey open am for me plus extra sef. Work looking good, skin popping, aging backwards! I look 10 years younger than my actual age.

This year sef gonna be a big blast. Nkoyo going places ooo! Still here! But stronger this time! Whatever don’t kill you makes you stronger! Grace overflowing, Still standing.”