“You know your boy can never carry last” – Cross brags as he bags endorsement deal with Binance

By Shalom

Controversial reality TV star, Cross, has announced his new achievement as the brand ambassador for Binance.

He made this announcement in a post on Instagram with pictures of him signing the deal.

The BBN finalist of the season 6, “Shine Your Eyes” season is the latest graduate to join the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Sharing the good news via his official page, the excited BBNaija star assured his fans that he will always be winning, as he promised never to let his fans down.

“Our world keeps evolving quickly & you know your boy can never carry last. Super excited to announce that I’m joining the BINANCE family, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Let’s make this happen!! @ binanceafrica_ @bundleafrica @binance,” the post read.

