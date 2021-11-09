You think from your mouth – Actress Wunmi Toriola drags Ka3na to filth

Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola has slammed reality star, Ka3na Jones over her recent tweet about actors leaving movie production for influencing business.

Ka3na had taken to Twitter to claim that there are no new Nigerian movies on Netflix because actors have chosen to copy BBNaija stars.

She stated that actors are now embracing influencing deals instead of producing new movies.

In her words:

“Most Nollywood movie producers/actors have become brand influencers. No latest Nigerian movies on Netflix. Bbn housemates don open their eyes to influencing money. It’s not a competition. Y’all make us good holiday movies, please.”

Reacting to this, Wunmi wrote;

“As much as i like the BBN show,some of these girls just think from their mouth,do you know what it takes to build a brand and still maintain it?we are not talking about brand building whose life span is barely one year. In your mind,you are a famous house mate ????”