“You will forever be the best boss in the world” – Tiwa Savage celebrates DonJazzy on his birthday

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has showered accolades on her former boss, DonJazzy who clocks a new age today.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one shared a cute photo of DonJazzy, describing him as the ‘best boss in the world’.

She further hinted that she plans to send some money into his account on his birthday, as she asked if he still uses the same account details.

Showering him with praises, Tiwa Savage reiterated that DonJazzy would forever be the best boss in the world.

In her words;

“The supreme Boss, happy birthday @donjazzy . You will forever be the best boss in the world. Is your account still the same I wan check something 🤣🤣😝😉Love you 4 life ❤️”.

See post below;