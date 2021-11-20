TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He has dementia” – Ajoke Silva opens up for the first time about…

“How Funke Akindele treated me after my marriage…

Davido donates all N200 million he received from friends to…

Zlatan Ibile calls out lady for absconding with his 750k Dior shirt

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Fast rising singer and songwriter, Zlatan Ibile, has taken to social media and called out a lady, identified as Sharon for disappearing with his Dior designer shirt.

Zlatan Ibile
Zlatan Ibile

The singer took to his Snapchat and revealed that he lent Sharon his Dior designer shirt when she asked for a cloth to change into.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after…

Nigerian groom rocks jean and shirt to his wedding (Video)

According to him the designer shirt is expensive and it cost 750k. He stated that the lady absconded with his shirt after he gave it to her.

He also pleaded with the lady to return his expensive designer Dior shirt which cost a fortune.

In his words the singer said,

“Gimme something to change to don vanish my dior shirt … 750k shirt .. Sharon return my shirt”, he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He has dementia” – Ajoke Silva opens up for the first time about her husband,…

“How Funke Akindele treated me after my marriage crashed” –…

Davido donates all N200 million he received from friends to charity, adds N50…

“Davido is wiser than all the people who gave him money for his…

Interesting photos from the induction ceremony of 100 level theater arts…

Davido hints about giving away all the money he received from friends

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola Flies Alone In His Magnificent Private Jet…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Zlatan Ibile calls out lady for absconding with his 750k Dior shirt

“Very humble, no fake zone” – Fans hail WhiteMoney hailed after he visited…

Fan Draws A Live Portrait Picture Of Whitemoney And Present It To Him

“Time has vindicated you as the best President Nigeria ever had” —…

“Davido is wiser than all the people who gave him money for his…

“He has dementia” – Ajoke Silva opens up for the first time about her husband,…

Davido donates all N200 million he received from friends to charity, adds N50…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More