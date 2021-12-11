A man identified as Andrew Obeya has sought help for an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly impregnated by her aunt’s husband in Benue.

Andrew claimed that the young girl was abandoned to take care of her unborn child alone, after she was allegedly defiled and impregnated by aunt’s husband.

Andrew wrote:

“Sometime this year, this little girl of 11 years (Victoria) was allegedly impregnated by her aunt’s husband in Makurdi and she was sent home to fend for herself and her unborn child. She comes from a humble background and can barely feed herself or attend any antenatal services.

She hasn’t been able to visit any clinic since all these started (except when it was initially detected in Makurdi). From the look of things, she will be due any time soon? There is just no way this girl can have a normal delivery since her features aren’t fully developed to go through that stress. She is from Orokam, Ogbadibo local government of Benue state.

I have resolved not to tow the path of the law, since they had gone through that route and it does not look like the Police and the relevant agencies are willing to cooperate with her parents, and I currently do not have the luxury of time to be whipping the law around.

How do we support this little girl to have a safe delivery, rehabilitation and subsequently return to school?”