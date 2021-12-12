TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity Okojie breaks down in…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to meet a…

12-year-old boy reportedly beaten to death for refusing to join cult in secondary school

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 12-year-old boy has been reportedly beaten to death in a secondary school for refusing to join cult in school.

According to his cousin, he was killed with physical force for refusing to blend and join a cult.

READ ALSO

Suspected cultists kill female student, assault principal,…

“I’ll stand by you till I d!e” –…

The bereaved cousin, identified as Perrie, called out the school over their method of handling of the issue, and revealed that his late relative mentioned some boys’ names before dying.

“This is my 12 year old cousin that was beaten to death at school that cost over 1 million naira. Yes o. They tried to put him in cult, he refused and they killed him. Secondary school o. He refused to blend and they literally beat him to death.

It’s a boarding school in Lagos. They called my uncle that he wasn’t well so he went there, took him and admitted him to a hospital in Warri. That’s where he passed but confessed that they tried blending him into cult,” he tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity Okojie breaks down in tears over her…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to meet a guy she met…

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

Following Destiny Etiko’s clash with Luchi Donald’s, alleged bad…

Lady shares story of how her father almost ruined her wedding

Ini Edo dragged as she allegedly welcomes baby with married man

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man reveals how his father burnt down his mother’s kerosene shop out of…

James Brown excited as he gets set to take out his manho0d (PHOTOS)

12-year-old boy reportedly beaten to death for refusing to join cult in…

“Is this what poor people go through everyday?” – Lady screams…

“I’m the boss lady, my own money no dey finish” – BB…

24-year-old lady r*ped and impregnated by kidnappers who lured her with fake job…

“Battle of Fashion”, as BB Naija’s Saskay and Toke Makinwa…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More