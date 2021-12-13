13-year-old girl hypnotized and defiled by a married man in Delta

A 13-year-old girl has been reportedly hypnotized and defiled by a married man identified as Chuka Nwosu.

Humanitarian, Harrison Gwamnishu who shared the story via his Facebook page, revealed that the incident happened at Issele Uku in Aniocha, Delta State.

In his words;

“A 13 year old girl was last night hypnotized, r*ped by a married man (Mr Nwosu Chuka ) at Issele Uku, Aniocha North LGA.

Sadly, she died few hours ago at El Comfort Hospital Bonsaac Asaba.

Before her death, she told her sister that Chuka Nwosu took her to Vatonic hotel Issele Uku where she was raped and then used a white tissue paper to wipe blo_od from her private part.

Our team have deposited her body at FMC morgue Asaba.

This is the second rape case we are recording at Issele Uku. Chuka Nwosu is currently in hideout, please help us fish him out.

CC

Dame Edith Okowa

Nigeria Police Force Delta State Command”