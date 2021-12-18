18 year old Hijab model, Shatu Garko wins Miss Nigeria 2021 (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

The Miss Nigeria beauty peagant, premiered yesterday, on Friday, December 17, 2021. The show had in attendance many people from all walks of life.

An 18-year-old Hijab model, Shatu Garko, won the 2021 edition of the Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant.

Shatu Garko hails from Kano State and is the youngest among 18 contestants who contested for the crown.

The 18-year-old hijab model, Garko, was crowned the 44th Miss Nigeria during the coronation ceremony held in Lagos yesterday night.

Shatu Garko beat 17 other contestants to win the national beauty pageant. She is the first hijab-wearing model to win the Miss Nigeria pageant.

She was crowned yesterday night after beating with 17 other contestants who competed for the coveted crown.

Watch video below,

