24-year-old lady r*ped and impregnated by kidnappers who lured her with fake job offer

A 24-year-old lady identified as Mercy, has shared her sad ordeal after escaping from the den of kidnappers who r*ped her and impregnated her.

Reports gathered that Mercy was lured into the kidnappers’ den with a fake lucrative job offer in Italy which her abductors promised to secure for her.

In October 2020, a woman promised to sponsor the victim and her friend to Italy to work as sales attendants in stores and stewards for rich clients, with a huge pay.

SaharaReporters reports that things however took a different turn after Mercy and her friend, who is now deceased, finally linked up with team members of the woman that was to take them to Europe in a house around Surulere.

They were given laced juice and transported to a forest where they were subjected to various forms of ab*se by g*n-wielding men. Apart from being subjected to several hours of r*pe daily, they were made to endure hunger for several days.

They were only given two slices of bread once in three days and made to drink from a dirty pond inside the forest.

“Many of the young ladies lured by this syndicate d*ed of hunger and diseases from the dirty water they drank while in the forest. Their body p*rts were sold to rit*alists who constantly demanded such.

A lady who got pregnant and delivered there d*ed but the baby survived. The gang used the innocent child for rit*als along with the mother’s body,” Mercy’s guardian, Maureen Eriyo, narrated.

After spending around nine months inside this den, Mercy, her late friend and two others escaped from the place. They walked for three days inside the forest before getting to an expressway where a truck driver transporting food items to Lagos reluctantly carried them.

The friend, who introduced the Italy trip to Mercy, sadly d*ed while they were escaping from the place.

“Mercy returned to Warri last Thursday and gave birth by Caesarean section on Sunday. She was impregnated by her captors, who took turns to r*pe her and other ladies in the bush. Others like her who got pregnant in that forest and delivered there had their babies collected from them for rit*al purposes,” Eriyo added.