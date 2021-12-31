Zicsaloma buys himself a Lexus SUV worth millions of naira

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian comedian, Aloma Isaac Junior, a.k.a Zicsaloma has acquired an exotic Lexus SUV, worth millions of naira.

This was disclosed by his colleague, Sirbalo who shared a photo of Zicsaloma’s new whip alongside a caption that reads:

“Congratulations bro. God will bless you more this 2022 in Jesus. Shine on bro”

Reacting to the good news, melvofficial9030 wrote:
“Make them try de invest ohh …2022 comedians go many pass their fans.”

iizzyypp2.0 wrote:
“Hmmm na skit making i dey enter next year bayi! Ring light don ready .. Congratulations guys.”

iamsholasauce_ wrote:
“Nah mumu nor go start skit from Monday.”

This is coming shortly after Zicsaloma cried out over the alleged monthly light bill in Lekki, Lagos state.

The comic actor expressed shock as he revealed that he’s allegedly getting N600k light bill for the month.

“I don’t understand this 600k+ light bill I am seeing in lekki per month o. Abi them suppose write a year? Please someone staying on the island should confirm the bill this NEPA people give them per month abi eye de pain me? .No! mybe Dangote refinery tap light from my house. Make I call electrician to trace the wire”, he wrote.

