“A lot of dark skinned girls have hatred towards light skinned women” – Reality star, TBoss

Entertainment
By Peter

Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss, has stated that dark-skinned women bear unnecessary hatred towards women who are light-skinned.

The mother of one took to Instagram to repost a tweet that says that when people talk about colorism, they should address how a lot of dark-skinned women hate women who are light-skinned.

The tweet reads;

“I’m not gonna lie when you talk about colorism remember to mention how a lot of dark skinned girls have a weird hatred towards light skinned women. for no reason.”

Sharing the tweet, TBoss noted that she completely agrees with the writer’s point of view but people are not ready for that discussion.

“100, but we’re not ready for this conversation”, she captioned it.

