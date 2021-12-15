TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Actor Deyemi Okanlawon sparks reactions as he share a video of women he has kissed

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular Nigerian actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has stirred mixed reactions online after he shared a video of himself kissing different Nigerian female actors.

Deyemi Okanlawon
Deyemi Okanlawon

The actor who is married with two kids shared a short video of him kissing different Nigerian celebrities on set of movies.

In one of the scenes in the video he was spotted kissing two women at a time. He also asked his fans and followers to tag their favorite female actor in the video.

In the caption he wrote,

“When I say my name is “OKAN-lawon” 😎😁… meanwhile can we all just take a moment to appreciate all these brilliant, bold and beautiful Nigerian women… and my young alma mata, ISL fans! Make sure you tag all your favs! “

This has generated reactions online. His colleague Bimbo Ademoye wrote:

” Kinni gbogbo palapala yi”.

Actor, Jide Kosoko also wrote:” Haaaaaa…huumnnmmm DEYEMI”.

Another actor, Adeniyi Johnson wrote;

”Haaaaaa…huumnnmmm DEYEMI”.

Watch video below,

