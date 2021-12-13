Actor, Samuel Ajibola and wife welcome their first child

Nollywood actor, Samuel Ajibola and his wife Sandra, are the newest parents in town, as they recently welcomed their first child — a baby boy.

The actor who rose to fame for his role in “The Johnsons” TV show, announced the arrival of his newborn baby on his verified Instagram page on Monday, December 13.

Samuel Ajibola also shared some lovely photos of his wife rocking her baby bump and affirmed that he loves her so dearly.

However, while the photo of the newborn baby wasn’t shared online by the movie star, it appeared from all indications that his excitement knew no bounds.

In his words;

“I can’t thank God enough for you babe . He has used you to multiply my seed. Love you to bits @sandrajibola

❤ #LatestParentsInTown #BabyBoy”

See his post below: