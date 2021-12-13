TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi…

“13 years ago I was scared of being a mother”, Annie…

Actor, Samuel Ajibola and wife welcome their first child

Love and RelationshipEntertainment
By Peter

Nollywood actor, Samuel Ajibola and his wife Sandra, are the newest parents in town, as they recently welcomed their first child — a baby boy.

Samuel Ajibola and wife welcome their first child

The actor who rose to fame for his role in “The Johnsons” TV show, announced the arrival of his newborn baby on his verified Instagram page on Monday, December 13.

READ ALSO

Family of baby boy born at Bayelsa NYSC camp, names him…

Beautiful corper delivers baby boy at Bayelsa NYSC…

Samuel Ajibola also shared some lovely photos of his wife rocking her baby bump and affirmed that he loves her so dearly.

Samuel Ajibola and wife welcome their first child

However, while the photo of the newborn baby wasn’t shared online by the movie star, it appeared from all indications that his excitement knew no bounds.

In his words;

“I can’t thank God enough for you babe . He has used you to multiply my seed. Love you to bits @sandrajibola

❤ #LatestParentsInTown #BabyBoy”

See his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

“13 years ago I was scared of being a mother”, Annie Idibia says as…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but everything about you…

“People dey lie sha” – James Brown lashes out at Bobrisky…

“Blessing don lie again , anybody wey believe Blessing after the onyeeze…

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro reacts to allegation of claiming her married…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Actor, Samuel Ajibola and wife welcome their first child

“I Built A Sachet And Bottle Water Production Factory In Her Name” –…

“Never re-friend a person that has tried to destroy your character”…

“People dey lie sha” – James Brown lashes out at Bobrisky…

Ex-beauty queen, Princess cries out as gunmen set her home ablaze, abduct father…

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro reacts to allegation of claiming her married…

BBNaija’s Emmanuel addresses those who claim celebrities shouldn’t…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More