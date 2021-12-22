Actor Yomi Fabiyi sets aside beef, congratulates Bimpe Oyebade on her wedding, months after accusing him of demanding sex for role

Actor Yomi Fabiyi has set aside his beef with actress Bimpe Oyebade, and congratulated her on her marriage. This comes few months after she accused him of demanding sex from her to feature her in his movie.

Recall that actress Bimpe Oyebade earlier called out Yomi Fabiyi for demanding sex from her so that he could give her a role in his movie. This is connected to the Baba Ijesha rape saga.

Yomi Fabiyi has however set aside his beef with Adebimpe Oyebade as he took to Instagram to wish her well on her marriage with Lateef Adedimeji.

He also shared photos of the couple on his Instagram page as he wished them the best on their wedding day.

Yomi also jokingly asked Lateef Adedimeji to bring Bimpe’s bride price, because he is the bride’s “first, original and only father” in Nollywood.

He wrote;

“Happy Married Life Bimpe & Lateef. I wish you both the best in your marital home. Eyin iyawo o ni moo eni oh. E a rug or use tiles oh. CONGRATULATIONS. I am still the first, original, and only industry baba iyawo. Lateef brings my bride price oooo, if not ija sese bere”.