TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

Actor Yomi Fabiyi sets aside beef, congratulates Bimpe Oyebade on her wedding, months after accusing him of demanding sex for role

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Actor Yomi Fabiyi has set aside his beef with actress Bimpe Oyebade, and congratulated her on her marriage. This comes few months after she accused him of demanding sex from her to feature her in his movie.

Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade
Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade

Recall that actress Bimpe Oyebade earlier called out Yomi Fabiyi for demanding sex from her so that he could give her a role in his movie. This is connected to the Baba Ijesha rape saga.

READ ALSO

Nobody can ban my movie, Oko Iyabo – Yomi Fabiyi insists

Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, other Nollywood actors stand…

Yomi Fabiyi has however set aside his beef with Adebimpe Oyebade as he took to Instagram to wish her well on her marriage with Lateef Adedimeji.

He also shared photos of the couple on his Instagram page as he wished them the best on their wedding day.

Yomi also jokingly asked Lateef Adedimeji to bring Bimpe’s bride price, because he is the bride’s “first, original and only father” in Nollywood.

He wrote;

“Happy Married Life Bimpe & Lateef. I wish you both the best in your marital home. Eyin iyawo o ni moo eni oh. E a rug or use tiles oh. CONGRATULATIONS. I am still the first, original, and only industry baba iyawo. Lateef brings my bride price oooo, if not ija sese bere”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

“You dey fear slap?” – Reactions as James Brown arrives Warri…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Rapper, Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2M on his 30th birthday (Video)

Over 10,000 Nigerians sign petition, demand release of female soldier arrested…

Actor Yomi Fabiyi sets aside beef, congratulates Bimpe Oyebade on her wedding,…

Kano Hisbah to invite parents of Shatu Garko for questioning, over…

Lateef Adedimeji reassures his love for Bimpe Oyebade on their (Nikkai) wedding…

Singer, Portable shed tears as manager, Kogbagidi welcomes him back and grants…

“If I want to finish you, I’ll tell your business partners all you said…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More