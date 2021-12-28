Actress Bolaji Ogunmola laments being single despite 2021 coming to an end

Popular actress, Bolaji Ogunmola, has lamented about year 2021 ending without having a romantic relationship with someone who loves her.

The prolific actress took to Instagram and lamented over how 2021 is coming to an end and she doesn’t have a lover she can call hers. She also added that most of her friends are single as well.

Her words,

“But wait o, that’s how this year will end with no bae? No you and yours? What is really going on? Almost all my friends are single. What is going on gangan?”.

Her post generated mixed reactions online. See some comments;

@Handsome_soromidayo wrote;

“Na single we single we no kill person”.

@Ifechukwude wrote;

“No gender balance 😂😂😂😂 The female gender too plenty compared to the other gender!!”.

@Davidfotografix wrote;

“Lols… every one has a gauge. Maybe where you placed your gauge, there are not too many single guys there. Adjust your guage”.

