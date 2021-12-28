Actress Debbie Shokoya reveals when she will get married

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Debbie Shokoya, has hinted her fans and followers about the time she will get married to the love of her life.

Debbie Shokoya

The actress disclosed this in a post on Instagram. She stated that she would settle down with the love of her life in 2022.

Shokoya in a post which she shared on her Instagram page, noted that come 2022 she would settle down with her partner and build an empire with him.

She wrote:

“In 2022 I Am Settling Down With My Partner In Success And We Are Building An Empire Together”.

Debbie Shokoya who seems to have found love has not revealed whether she has someone in her life or not.

However, she promised to get married in 2022 to the love of her life.

