Actress, Didi Ekanem moves into new house weeks after losing her house to fire accident (video)

By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem, has taken to social media to express her joy as she moved into her new house.

Didi Ekanem
This is coming some weeks after the actress lost her old house and belongings to a fire incident. She had taken to social media and shared videos of the ruins of her former home.

According to her all she worked for in Lagos were destroyed by the fire. She has been staying in a hotel since the fire incident.

A few weeks after, She has gotten herself a new house and she has moved  into her new apartment.

She thanked her friends, colleagues, and fans in the entertainment industry who reached out to her in cash and kind.

She also shared a video of her new apartment and wrote a beautiful caption,

“Moving into a new house is not easy 0 Today is our last day in the hotel and all I can say is Thank You, Lord. In love with my new house and it can only be God Almighty.”

“And it ended in praise, celebrating Christmas in my new home”, she wrote in another video.

See below,

