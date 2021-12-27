Nollywood actress, Ifeoma Nwafor, has been showered with love and accolades, after she revealed she adopted her house help.

The actress disclosed the good news on Instagram as she shared adorable photo of herself and her beautiful daughters on her official Instagram page.

According to Ifeoma, the older girl, Nnenna, came into her life as a house help, but she has now adopted her and considers her one of her daughters.

“INTRODUCING NEW ACT… She came as my HOUSE HELP but ended up as my DAUGHTER… Meet us; NNEOMA my daughter. NNENNA my adopted daughter. IFEOMA our mother. These humans blessed my soul this 2021 and beyond!” She captioned the photo.

Reacting to the news, Nigerians trooped to the comment section of the post to commend the actress.

An Instagram follower @khadijah_m_shehu wrote,

“This is admirable! Ifeoma is a role model. #positivevibes”.

@symplychi_oma,

“Wish others can learn from this but wickedness no go let them”.

@broda_henry,

“It pays to do and be good! She must have portrayed some sweetness that earned her this great love in return! Congrats dear”.