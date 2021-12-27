TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I didn’t see my divorce coming, I cut my 30th…

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent…

Actress Ifeoma Nwafor adopts her house-help, shares adorable family photo

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Ifeoma Nwafor, has been showered with love and accolades, after she revealed she adopted her house help.

The actress disclosed the good news on Instagram as she shared adorable photo of herself and her beautiful daughters on her official Instagram page.

READ ALSO

Houseboy apprehended on third attempt of poisoning his boss…

Househelp steals madam’s husband (A pastor), using her…

According to Ifeoma, the older girl, Nnenna, came into her life as a house help, but she has now adopted her and considers her one of her daughters.

“INTRODUCING NEW ACT… She came as my HOUSE HELP but ended up as my DAUGHTER… Meet us; NNEOMA my daughter. NNENNA my adopted daughter. IFEOMA our mother. These humans blessed my soul this 2021 and beyond!” She captioned the photo.

Reacting to the news, Nigerians trooped to the comment section of the post to commend the actress.

An Instagram follower @khadijah_m_shehu wrote,
“This is admirable! Ifeoma is a role model. #positivevibes”.

@symplychi_oma,
“Wish others can learn from this but wickedness no go let them”.

@broda_henry,
“It pays to do and be good! She must have portrayed some sweetness that earned her this great love in return! Congrats dear”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I didn’t see my divorce coming, I cut my 30th birthday cake in my…

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent to her husband…

‘Since I didn’t have money to buy Christmas tree, I purchased two new phones and…

“I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa…

Bobrisky shares video of his visibly decaying backside on Instagram

I’m actually a ‘mami water’ – Femi Kayode’s…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“You should apologise for such statement” — Yul Edochie tells Shatta Wale after…

“Appreciate Ghana for supporting your artiste” — Ghanaian rapper,…

I’m not married to VJ Adams, someone edited my Wikipedia page – Actress,…

“There are lots of users out there masquerading as loved ones”…

“Nothing feels the same anymore” — Reality star, JMK laments, hints on leaving…

“Be thankful to Ghana for supporting your artiste” – Ghanaian rapper, Shatta…

Prince Kpokpogri finally retrieves his seized Lexus SUV from estranged lover,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More