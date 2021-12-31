Actress Lizzy Anjorin gifts her first daughter, a car on her birthday

Actress Lizzy Anjorin has taken to social media to express her joy as her first daughter, Arike, became a year older on Friday, 31st December 2021.

The talented actress took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of her adorable daughter and photos of them holding her birthday cake.

In celebration of Arike’s birthday, she gifted her daughter a brand new car. Her friends and fans took to the comments to wish her daughter well on her birthday.

Lizzy Anjorin also shared a throwback photo and a recent photo with her daughter

In the throwback photo, her daughter’s dark complexion is obvious, while in the recent picture her daughter is fair complected.

Netizens however pointed out the fact that her daughter was dark in the throwback photo while she is fair in the recent photo.

In another news, actress Lizzy Anjorin shared the paternity test result (DNA), of her baby which she had with her current husband, Adegboyega Lawal.

The paternity test result was positive, as it revealed that her husband, Adegboyega Lawal, is the real father of her baby.