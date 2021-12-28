Actress Sotayogaga reacts to allegations of impending clash among 3 men bankrolling her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola popularly known as Sotayogaga, has reacted to speculations that she is being bankrolled by three men.

Sotayogaga
Sotayogaga

There have been speculations that there might be a clash between three men reportedly bankrolling actress Sotayogaga at her forthcoming birthday.

According to popular Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, fight is currently brewing among three men with whom Sotayogaga has romantic relationship. These three men insist on attending her birthday party.

In Gistlovers words:

“Fight go soon start ooo, 3men wan come birthday oo after bankrolling, Ay London don cry tire, baba don put him house in sale because of Sotayo,senator don fly enter Lagos against birthday ,our aboki husband in Abuja don collect him car back as he Dey hear kuru kere, wahala no too much like this??? details later, Awon eleyi Awon eleyi, won badly gan”.

Reacting to the post, Sotayagaga, took to the comments and stated that she is enjoying Gistlovers, she also added emojis.

She wrote: “I dey bad you”.

See below,

Sotayogaga
Sotayogaga
